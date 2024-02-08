D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a current ratio of 29.53. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

