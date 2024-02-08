D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $274.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

