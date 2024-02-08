UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,637 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,450 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 1,215,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after buying an additional 3,172,300 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,404,790 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,697,000 after buying an additional 1,893,803 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,520 over the last 90 days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

PATH opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

