Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,282 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $129,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,749,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $69.20 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

