Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $42,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $85.01.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

