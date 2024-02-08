Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IDEX were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 94.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 43.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Shares of IEX opened at $222.42 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

