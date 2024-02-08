Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chart Industries by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 64.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,337.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.67.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

