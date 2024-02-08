Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 392.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $697,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Stock Up 1.0 %

CROX stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

