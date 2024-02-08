Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 49,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Middleby by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $142.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $158.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

