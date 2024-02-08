Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 110.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $316,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

WBS opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,282 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

