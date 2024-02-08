Amalgamated Bank Purchases 945 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MRVL stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

