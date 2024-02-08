Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.74% of Cutera worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cutera by 592.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cutera by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cutera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Cutera Stock Up 0.4 %

Cutera stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $36.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Cutera Profile

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.