Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.2% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

GLD opened at $188.48 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

