Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of RB Global worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in RB Global by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RB Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in RB Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 301,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 460,858 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.52 on Thursday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

