Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $5.69 Million in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 266,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.83% of Blue Bird as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 92,140 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock worth $68,772,450. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLBD. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

