Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,236 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.56% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, Director Carlyn R. Taylor acquired 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.