Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,999,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after buying an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

