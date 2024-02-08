Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.39% of Village Super Market worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $536.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

