Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 6.3%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.53. 686,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,746,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $578.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

