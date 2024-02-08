Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,841,000 after buying an additional 163,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

