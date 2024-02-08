NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NetApp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NetApp by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,208,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 783,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NetApp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

