BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.