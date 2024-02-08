Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $29.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 918,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,060,516 shares.The stock last traded at $28.16 and had previously closed at $28.17.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.60 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,088 shares of company stock worth $373,739 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

