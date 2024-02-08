Rosenblatt Securities Increases Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $24.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,727 shares of company stock worth $106,878. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,698,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,477,000 after acquiring an additional 436,696 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sonos by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,722,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after acquiring an additional 107,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

