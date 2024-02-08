Bowlero Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bowlero in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The company had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOWL opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 21.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 23.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

