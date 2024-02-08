Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

GXO stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

