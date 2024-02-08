J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.88 Million in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 223,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.56.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $80,000.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

