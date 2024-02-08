Amalgamated Bank Has $5.11 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,549,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ameren by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,235,000 after buying an additional 254,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Stories

