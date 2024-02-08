Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $58.96

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.96, but opened at $65.00. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $63.58, with a volume of 49,449 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

The stock has a market cap of $884.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

