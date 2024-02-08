Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.50% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

ARWR opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

