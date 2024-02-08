Equifax Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Equifax Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFX opened at $242.08 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $252.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

