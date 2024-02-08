Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

FOX has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87. FOX has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

