e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.58.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 4.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.