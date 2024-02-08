Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 6,500 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.30% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $141.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

