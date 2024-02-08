Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.35% of Integer worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Integer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,041,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Integer by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,211,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,769,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

