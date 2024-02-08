Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.01 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.15% of Itron worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,519,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Itron Trading Up 1.9 %

ITRI opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

About Itron

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.