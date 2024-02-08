Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Stock Position Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Price Performance

NYSE AGR opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.