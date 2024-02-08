Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.79% of Stoneridge worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Stoneridge by 34.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,529,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Down 0.7 %

SRI stock opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $503.34 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.41. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $24.51.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

