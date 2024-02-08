Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 61,745 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,745 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Avista worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Avista Stock Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $32.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

