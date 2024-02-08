Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 821,755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $60,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 161,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

