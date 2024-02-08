Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $294,657,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after buying an additional 779,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $391.38 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.06.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

