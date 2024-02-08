BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.47 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $317.39 or 0.00707556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $47.47 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,545,867 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,545,910.70745176. The last known price of BNB is 313.76374499 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2055 active market(s) with $1,017,437,575.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

