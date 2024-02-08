Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.74 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $244.27 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015890 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,846.73 or 0.99975077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00190550 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02435511 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $9,521,423.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

