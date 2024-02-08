Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $12.37 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $14.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

