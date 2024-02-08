Brokers Offer Predictions for Iterum Therapeutics plc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iterum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

ITRM opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.61.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,870.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $91,500 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

