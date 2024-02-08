Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) PT Lowered to $223.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.18.

Shares of ESS opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.02. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

