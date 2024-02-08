AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.84.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AZEK

AZEK Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 7.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AZEK by 57.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 7.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AZEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.