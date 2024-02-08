PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PMT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,055 shares in the company, valued at $278,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after buying an additional 460,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

