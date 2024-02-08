Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMKR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,313 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 236.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 311,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

