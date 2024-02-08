Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,996 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 80,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 135,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $170.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $273.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

